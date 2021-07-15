Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 289,533 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,954,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,533 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 20.80% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $140,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter worth $86,000.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $76.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.14. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $59.32 and a twelve month high of $77.69.

