Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 564,884 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 172.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564,884 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.76% of Albemarle worth $130,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP raised its position in Albemarle by 203.6% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 6,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter worth approximately $475,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 242.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Albemarle by 16.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In related news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $229,199.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,255,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,440 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.64.

Albemarle stock opened at $182.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.59. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $79.06 and a 12-month high of $192.77.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.