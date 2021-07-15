Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 568,168 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 196.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 857,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 568,168 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.52% of Nasdaq worth $126,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 59.3% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $178.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.78. The stock has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.01 and a 1-year high of $181.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.04.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

