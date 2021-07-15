Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 577,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 92,304 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.05% of Masimo worth $132,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in Masimo by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,891,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $434,382,000 after purchasing an additional 157,425 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 16.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 971,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,221,000 after purchasing an additional 134,660 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Masimo by 13.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 927,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,012,000 after purchasing an additional 109,026 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 19.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 795,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,418,000 after buying an additional 130,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $140,276,000 after buying an additional 29,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MASI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $261.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.07 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.80. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $203.81 and a twelve month high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.22 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

