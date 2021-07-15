Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,908,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 236,923 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.39% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $151,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 824.6% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 23,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 20,880 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $653,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,476,000 after buying an additional 403,054 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 134,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,851,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $88.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $70.11 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

