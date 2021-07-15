Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 60.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 830,076 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.18% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $130,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 384.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 69,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDX. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

Shares of BDX opened at $246.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.51. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $284.97. The company has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In other news, EVP James C. Lim sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.68, for a total transaction of $828,720.72. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

