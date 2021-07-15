Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $129.66 Million Stock Holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,143,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659,454 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 11.84% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $129,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIAL opened at $21.60 on Thursday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $21.02 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.47.

