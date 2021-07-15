Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $130.88 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,316,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,912 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.41% of Republic Services worth $130,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Republic Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,458,000 after purchasing an additional 524,587 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Republic Services by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,619,000 after purchasing an additional 153,717 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Republic Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,913,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,857,000 after purchasing an additional 26,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $208,205,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Republic Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.70.

RSG opened at $113.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.68 and a 12-month high of $114.90.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $135,460.08. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,565 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.