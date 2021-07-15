Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $135.17 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,165 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,322 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.22% of Workday worth $135,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of Workday stock opened at $232.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.00. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.52 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The firm has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.65.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $572,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total value of $25,187,481.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 435,855 shares of company stock valued at $102,055,235. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.