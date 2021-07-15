Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $138.24 Million Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,828,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850,494 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.65% of FOX worth $138,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in FOX in the first quarter valued at $72,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 165.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 1,538.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in FOX by 1,947.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $36.36 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.38.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Guggenheim downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.