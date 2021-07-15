Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $139.04 Million Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,959,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,688 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 6.19% of Inter Parfums worth $139,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,796,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,356,000 after acquiring an additional 114,362 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 917,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 398,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,261,000 after acquiring an additional 150,284 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after acquiring an additional 23,356 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 247,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,568,000 after acquiring an additional 42,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

IPAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $69.30 on Thursday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.46 and a fifty-two week high of $78.62. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.82.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 82.64%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.