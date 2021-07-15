Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $163.05 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,096,218 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,637,640 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.84% of Trimble worth $163,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 158,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after acquiring an additional 35,587 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,070,000 after buying an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Trimble by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 187,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 70,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 26,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $82.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

