Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $163.73 Million Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,462,245 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 241,766 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.40% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $163,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 15.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. lowered their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.15.

NYSE:BK opened at $49.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.88. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $52.90. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

