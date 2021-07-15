Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,371,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,548,590 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 3.65% of TechnipFMC worth $126,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 521.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FTI shares. Cowen upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. AlphaValue cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.34.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 2.26. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

