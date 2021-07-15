Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,663,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,699 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.42% of V.F. worth $132,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on V.F. in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

VFC stock opened at $80.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $57.59 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.89.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

