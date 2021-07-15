Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 104,085 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,085 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.09% of Avalara worth $125,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 4,751.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,343,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,971 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 400.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,690 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,092,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,219,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,642,000 after acquiring an additional 360,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

AVLR stock opened at $151.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.63. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.22 and a 12 month high of $185.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.21.

In related news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $264,146.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,038,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.54, for a total transaction of $4,756,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 586,668 shares in the company, valued at $93,010,344.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,540 shares of company stock worth $15,353,630 over the last three months. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

