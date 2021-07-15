Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 87.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,794,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838,636 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 3.40% of Hamilton Lane worth $158,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 201,941.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 62,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 62,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,646,000 after acquiring an additional 24,121 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 16,601 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.75.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $91.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.32. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.64 and a twelve month high of $97.48.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 52.77%. The company had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

