Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 1,229,846 Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,206,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229,846 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 5.96% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $153,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGLB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000.

NYSEARCA IGLB opened at $70.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.78. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $64.82 and a one year high of $74.42.

