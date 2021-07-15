Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 1,639,478 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,170,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,639,478 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 2.57% of HollyFrontier worth $149,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the first quarter worth $204,000. Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 18.4% during the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 110,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the first quarter worth $286,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 4.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

NYSE HFC opened at $30.05 on Thursday. HollyFrontier Co. has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. US Capital Advisors cut HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

In other HollyFrontier news, insider Bruce A. Lerner purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.