Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 307,767 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,434,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,767 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.37% of Floor & Decor worth $136,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $664,996.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,749 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $126,355.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,629,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,219 shares of company stock worth $1,592,852. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

FND has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $106.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.68. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $116.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

