Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 80,763 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80,763 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $141,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD opened at $158.80 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $163.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.