Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 996,520 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,637,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 996,520 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.70% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $143,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HYG. NYL Investors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $377,925,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,746,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 705,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,508,000 after purchasing an additional 398,130 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,198,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,529,000.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $87.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.45. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.56 and a 52-week high of $88.10.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

