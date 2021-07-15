Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,734 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 3.48% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $124,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOX opened at $143.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $96.58 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.82.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

