Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.51. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $47.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.64. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.79 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.86%.

ABCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.