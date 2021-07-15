Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Short Interest Update

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 165,000 shares, a decrease of 83.0% from the June 15th total of 968,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
In related news, CEO Ann Marie Sastry purchased 15,000 shares of Amesite stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $55,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $40,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,578,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,657,158.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 330,191 shares of company stock valued at $816,906.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amesite by 1,006.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amesite during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amesite during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amesite during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Amesite
Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.
