Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Short Interest Update

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 165,000 shares, a decrease of 83.0% from the June 15th total of 968,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, CEO Ann Marie Sastry purchased 15,000 shares of Amesite stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $55,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $40,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,578,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,657,158.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 330,191 shares of company stock valued at $816,906.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amesite by 1,006.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amesite during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amesite during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amesite during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMST opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45. Amesite has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $9.06.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

