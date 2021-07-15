Ampleforth Price Tops $0.98 (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 15th. One Ampleforth coin can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00003047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $118.51 million and approximately $954,575.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00050870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00015477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $279.60 or 0.00873195 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 171,827,876 coins and its circulating supply is 121,479,131 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

