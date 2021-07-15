Ampleforth Price Up 2.4% This Week (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth coin can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00003042 BTC on major exchanges. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $117.99 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00050570 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.33 or 0.00846383 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Ampleforth Coin Profile

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 173,036,442 coins and its circulating supply is 122,333,565 coins. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

