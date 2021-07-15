Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Acquires 1,802 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Dollar General by 146.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.35.

DG traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $220.51. 13,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,637. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $2,049,894.00. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

