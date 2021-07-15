Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Buys 264 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.3% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $449,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,530,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 893.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,518.12.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $24.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,539.81. 45,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,399.97. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,586.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.