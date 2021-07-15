Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 0.6% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.14. The company had a trading volume of 151,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,321. The company has a market cap of $212.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $155.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

