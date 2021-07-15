Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,228 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.4% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,616,206,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $871,882,000 after buying an additional 1,116,967 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,957,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,792,000 after purchasing an additional 624,534 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.21.

MCD stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $235.58. 60,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $189.88 and a 52-week high of $239.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.23.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

