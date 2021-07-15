Analysts Anticipate Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Clarus posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 575%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.35 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 4.55%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLAR shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Clarus from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $116,522.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,358.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 24,917 shares of company stock worth $599,036 in the last ninety days. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Clarus by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Clarus by 3.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Clarus by 7.2% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Clarus by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Clarus by 5.7% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLAR stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.03. The company had a trading volume of 201,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $882.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.56 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.05. Clarus has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $28.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

