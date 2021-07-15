Analysts Anticipate Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) to report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eargo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.23). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eargo will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.86). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eargo.

Get Eargo alerts:

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 million.

EAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of EAR stock opened at $33.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.29. Eargo has a one year low of $30.71 and a one year high of $76.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.34 and a quick ratio of 9.23.

In other Eargo news, Director Geoff Pardo sold 184,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $10,274,395.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 7,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $367,738.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 806,019 shares of company stock valued at $42,404,019 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eargo (EAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.