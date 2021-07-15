Analysts Anticipate Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to Post $0.77 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Novo Nordisk A/S posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Novo Nordisk A/S.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $86.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $87.22. The stock has a market cap of $204.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 156,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after acquiring an additional 46,920 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 36,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.