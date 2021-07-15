Analysts Anticipate Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to Announce $0.77 EPS

Brokerages expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to announce $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.76. Spirit Realty Capital posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%.

SRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of SRC opened at $48.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $51.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 154,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,774,000 after purchasing an additional 439,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

