Analysts Anticipate SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SRAX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). SRAX reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 86.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SRAX will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SRAX.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 million. SRAX had a negative net margin of 165.90% and a negative return on equity of 84.63%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Dawson James started coverage on SRAX in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SRAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SRAX during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in SRAX by 636.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 119,639 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRAX in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SRAX by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 35,990 shares during the period. 12.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRAX stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $4.22. 148,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,242. SRAX has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.01. The company has a market cap of $97.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.86.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

