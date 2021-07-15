Analysts Anticipate TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) to Announce $0.80 EPS

Equities research analysts expect TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) to announce earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TC Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. TC Energy posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that TC Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TC Energy.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 180.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRP opened at $49.27 on Thursday. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7137 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.49%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

