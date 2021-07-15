Analysts Expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to post $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Avis Budget Group reported earnings of ($5.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

CAR stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,373,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,839. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.71.

In other news, EVP Veresh Sita acquired 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.00 per share, for a total transaction of $149,965.00. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,001,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

