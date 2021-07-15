Analysts Expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to Post $0.30 EPS

Analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.32. Luxfer posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Luxfer.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.40 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Luxfer’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

LXFR has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Luxfer news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $139,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,225 shares in the company, valued at $549,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Luxfer by 56.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,663,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,680,000 after purchasing an additional 962,915 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Luxfer by 2,988.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 400,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 387,939 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Luxfer by 12.5% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,826,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after purchasing an additional 202,806 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Luxfer in the first quarter valued at about $3,415,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Luxfer in the first quarter valued at about $2,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

LXFR opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $630.30 million, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.20. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $23.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.76%.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luxfer (LXFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.