Analysts Expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to announce $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.69. RBB Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $35.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.10 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RBB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.72. 22,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,878. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $464.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

In other RBB Bancorp news, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $202,070.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,463 shares in the company, valued at $489,438.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 79,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,339,000 after acquiring an additional 77,822 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 79.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 149,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 66,247 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 53,851 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in RBB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $776,000. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

