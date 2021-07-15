Analysts Expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) will announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Sutro Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($1.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 85.39%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STRO. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sutro Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $17.21 on Thursday. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

