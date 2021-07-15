Analysts Expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) will post ($0.75) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.70). Voyager Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 226.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.41). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($1.93). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Voyager Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.28. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $132.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,716,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,502,000 after buying an additional 324,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 120.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,348,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 736,668 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 830,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 2,116.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 684,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 375.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 493,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 389,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

