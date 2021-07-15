Analysts Offer Predictions for Rice Acquisition Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RICE)

Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rice Acquisition in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Rice Acquisition’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Get Rice Acquisition alerts:

RICE stock opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32. Rice Acquisition has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $18.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $5,376,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,591,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,008,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Rice Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

About Rice Acquisition

Rice Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Rice Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rice Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.