Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Vontier (VNT)

7/8/2021 – Vontier is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Vontier is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

7/3/2021 – Vontier was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vontier Corporation is a technology company. It is focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of brands includes expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier Corporation is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

7/2/2021 – Vontier was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vontier Corporation is a technology company. It is focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of brands includes expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier Corporation is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

6/3/2021 – Vontier is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Vontier is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Vontier was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vontier Corporation is a technology company. It is focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of brands includes expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier Corporation is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

5/25/2021 – Vontier was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vontier Corporation is a technology company. It is focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of brands includes expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier Corporation is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

5/20/2021 – Vontier was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Vontier was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vontier Corporation is a technology company. It is focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of brands includes expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier Corporation is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

5/18/2021 – Vontier was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vontier Corporation is a technology company. It is focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of brands includes expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier Corporation is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

VNT stock opened at $32.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion and a PE ratio of 12.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.62. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 88.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,096,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565,600 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 24.2% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,251,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,376 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 77.4% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,077,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,053 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 103.4% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,103,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 17.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,585,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,541,000 after purchasing an additional 537,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

