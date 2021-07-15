Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Canadian National Railway (CNR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Canadian National Railway (TSE: CNR):

7/13/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$146.00 to C$145.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Canadian National Railway was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$121.00 price target on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$140.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$143.00 to C$140.00.

5/28/2021 – Canadian National Railway was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$162.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$141.00.

5/27/2021 – Canadian National Railway was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$147.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$143.00.

5/26/2021 – Canadian National Railway was given a new C$146.00 price target on by analysts at CIBC. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TSE CNR opened at C$131.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$92.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$132.13. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$125.00 and a 12 month high of C$149.44.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.24 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.55 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 47.27%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

