Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (VLRS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE: VLRS):

7/12/2021 – Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

5/27/2021 – Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $23.07.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4.1% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,929,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,299,000 after acquiring an additional 191,951 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,304,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,122,000 after acquiring an additional 409,883 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter valued at $34,722,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,879,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after acquiring an additional 731,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

