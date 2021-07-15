Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (VLRS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE: VLRS):
- 7/12/2021 – Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/7/2021 – Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/7/2021 – Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/14/2021 – Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.
- 5/27/2021 – Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.
Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $23.07.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.
Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ãa de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ãa de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.
