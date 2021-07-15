Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 15th (ABBN, ADRZY, AFYA, AKR, ALFVY, AMK, ATD.B, AVVIY, BAESY, BTDPY)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, July 15th:

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 44 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Get ABB Ltd alerts:

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions to financial advisers and their clients. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is based in Concord, California. “

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$59.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$50.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. TD Securities currently has C$54.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$49.00.

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Apple (OTC:ESKEF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €28.00 ($32.94) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They currently have a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Relx (NYSE:RELX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) was given a €2.60 ($3.06) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$7.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a C$29.00 target price on the stock.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €124.00 ($145.88) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a C$8.75 price target on the stock.

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$23.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$57.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a buy rating.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$12.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) was given a SEK 284 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.