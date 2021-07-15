Analysts’ Upgrades for July, 15th (MYFW, MYTE, NAK, NBSE, NDLS, NEX, NLTX, NYC, OGI, OIS)

Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, July 15th:

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $28.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Get First Western Financial Inc alerts:

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is a luxury fashion e-commerce retailers. The company offer ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for women, men and kids. It focuses on true luxury with designer brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Gucci, LOEWE, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino and many more. The company involved on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is based in MUNICH. “

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $5.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “NexTier Oilfield Solutions is an oilfield service company with a diverse set of well completion and production services. NexTier Oilfield Solutions, formerly known as Keane Group Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in creating next generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. The company’s product candidate consists of NL-201 which is in clinical stage. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Seattle, United States. “

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “New York City REIT Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns portfolio of commercial real estate. New York City REIT Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Organigram Holdings Inc. is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products primarily in Canada, through a wholly owned subsidiary. Organigram Holdings Inc. is based in Moncton, Canada. “

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Olink Holding AB provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major biopharmaceutical companies and clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology. It operates principally in Europe, North America and Asia. Olink Holding AB is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden. “

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes OP-1250, which is in clinical stage. Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $96.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OMRON Corporation is engaged in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment and systems. It operates in six segments: Industrial Automation Business, Electronic Components Business, Automotive Electronic Components Business, Social Systems Business, Healthcare Business and Business Development Group and Other Businesses. OMRON provides control components and systems, electronic components for consumer appliances, telecommunications equipment, mobile telephones, amusement devices, and office automation equipment, card authorization terminals, railway infrastructure systems, solar power conditioner equipments, computer peripheral equipments, MEMS microphone chips, and LCD backlights. It provides products and services in a variety of fields including industrial automation, electronic components, automotive electronics, social systems such as ticket gate machines and traffic control and healthcare. OMRON Corporation is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan. “

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Oscar Health Inc. is a digital health-insurance company. Oscar Health Inc. is based in New York. “

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pampa Energía S.A. is the largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. “

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $8.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pharming Group NV develops innovative therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders, specialty products for surgical indications and nutritional products. The advanced technologies of the Company include innovative and validated platforms for the production of protein therapeutics, technology and processes for the purification and formulation of its products. Its primary product Ruconest (R) is a recombinant human C1 inhibitor approved for the treatment of angioedema attacks in patients with hereditary angioedema in the European Union countries, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. Pharming Group NV is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $83.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is a medical device company. It is engaged in developing a novel and proprietary tissue treatment platform using Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling. NPES provide effective local tumor control and to initiate an adaptive immune response. The company deploy NPES platform applications which include human oncology, dermatology, aesthetics and other minimally invasive applications. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ProPhase Labs, Inc., formerly known as The Quigley Corporation, is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of a diversified range of homeopathic and health products that are offered to the general public. The Company’s mission is to develop and market natural health care pharmaceuticals and nutriceuticals that offer pioneering new options to improve patient treatment results. Its consumer health products, marketed through ProPhase Labs and certain subsidiaries, include the original COLD-EEZE®, a zinc gluconate glycine product. COLD-EEZE® family of lozenges and sugar free tablets reduce the severity and duration of the common cold. Its customers include wholesalers and distributors, as well as independent and chain food, drug and mass merchandise stores and pharmacies. ProPhase Labs is also engaged in the research and development of potential natural base health products along with supplements and cosmeceuticals for human and veterinary use. The Company is headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. “

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is a fintech enterprise. It provides end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent opportunities to merchant network and distribution partners. Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is based in Alpharetta, United States. “

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.