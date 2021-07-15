Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT: ISP) recently:

7/15/2021 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.85 ($3.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/6/2021 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.80 ($3.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/6/2021 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.80 ($3.29) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/1/2021 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.80 ($3.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/10/2021 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.60 ($3.06) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.50 ($2.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. has a 52-week low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 52-week high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

