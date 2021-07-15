Analyzing BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) and California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR)

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) and California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

BBQ has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California Beach Restaurants has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

48.9% of BBQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.8% of BBQ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.5% of California Beach Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BBQ and California Beach Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBQ -5.93% -13.13% -2.57% California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BBQ and California Beach Restaurants, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBQ 0 0 1 0 3.00 California Beach Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A

BBQ presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.72%. Given BBQ’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BBQ is more favorable than California Beach Restaurants.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BBQ and California Beach Restaurants’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBQ $121.44 million 1.25 $4.95 million N/A N/A California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BBQ has higher revenue and earnings than California Beach Restaurants.

Summary

BBQ beats California Beach Restaurants on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items, and side dishes and appetizers. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of January 3, 2021, it had 145 brick and mortar locations, including 47 company-owned and 98 franchise-operated restaurants in 31 states and three countries, as well as seven company-owned Famous Dave's ghost kitchens in Granite City locations, and seven Famous Dave's franchisee ghost kitchens in another restaurant location or a shared kitchen space. BBQ Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About California Beach Restaurants

California Beach Restaurants, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea View Restaurants, Inc., engages in the ownership and operation of Gladstone's 4 Fish restaurant in Pacific Palisades, California.

